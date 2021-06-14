Death investigation underway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — A death investigation is underway in Rockford, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for BCSO confirmed that deputies were working the scene of a death investigation on Beacon Way. They also said the body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

It’s early in the investigation, BCSO said, therefore no further details were yet available.