Death of country star to COVID-19 hits close to home for Music City

News

by: Stephanie Langston

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The country music community is mourning the loss of one of their own to COVID-19. Country artist Joe Diffie died Sunday from complications of the virus.

Diffie was known for his pure voice,  classic honky-tonk tunes and tongue in cheek personality that matched. His 90’s hits like “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green” resonated with fans and artists alike.

“His music defined a lot of our memories back over the years. You remember where you were when you heard this one or that one. I remember when the Wild Horse Saloon opened up in Nashville in 1994, the first band booked there to play was Lonestar and we were still playing cover songs, we didn’t even have a record deal yet and I got to sing the first song ever on the Wild Horse stage and you want to know what it was? John Deere Green. That was the first song ever sang on the Wild Horse stage and that should tell you a little something about how much I loved him and his music,” explained musician John Rich.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer celebrated a career milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, where he shared the stage with other greats like The Oak Ridge Boys.

“The thing about Joe Diffie to me is he is one of the great country voices of all time,” said Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys.

While Joe Diffie’s talent was often acknowledged with awards like those from the Country Music Association and the Grammy’s, Monday it was Diffie’s big heart that so many artists were talking about.

“He was one of the sweetest guys on the planet. He was just so nice always,” stated singer Steve Wariner.

The death of Diffie to COVID-19 hits a little too close to home for this tight-knit community.

“It’s a small community, but we are all very closely connected to each other,” said Aaron Tippin.

“When it hits close to home and your pals and your friends are effected and you lose your good pals like this then you go wow this is really real,” said Wariner.

While Diffie’s music will live on, so will the support of his country music family.

“I think sometimes the death of someone we all know and all love and who we’ve all listened to for years, I don’t know it brings home a certain closeness as well that we are a family here and that it’s a family loss and this is a family thing we are all dealing with,” explained Bonsall.

While the country community can’t physically come together to remember the life of Diffie right now, they are eager to celebrate his legacy in the future.

“Losing somebody like Joe Diffie it definitely brings it into focus in a very strong way that you know we can’t lose anymore people,” said Rich. 

