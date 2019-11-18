Death penalty sought for suspect in Greeneville murder

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murder in both East Tennessee and Florida.

Stanley Mossburg is accused of killing three people, including Greeneville man Christopher Short.

Short had been doing laundry when he was murdered; his body was found outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in Greeneville on Oct. 2.

Mossburg left Tennessee and traveled to Polk County, Florida where he allegedly broke into a home there and killed two more people. Another victim survived, after being held hostage by Mossburg for hours before running to call 911.

Mossburg evaded police for 12 days before being apprehended.

