Death row inmate in Christian-Newsom murders in court Monday for appeal hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man given two death sentences for his role in the Christian-Newsom murders will appear in court Monday to continue his appeal hearings.

Lemaricus Davidson was given two death sentences nearly ten years ago for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. Davidson, the ringleader in their carjacking, kidnapping, rape and murders.

He is one of five suspects convicted in this case.

In February, a judge denied Davidson’s bid for a new trial. His attorneys argued that his trial attorneys at the time failed by not asking for a jury from outside Knox County.

We’re told his state attorneys now plan to question George Thomas. Thomas made a deal that could see his two 25-year term sentencing for his role in the crimes reduced by up to 15 percent when agreed to testify against Eric Boyd.

Davidson is set to appear in court at 9 a.m.