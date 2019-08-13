Death row inmate Stephen Michael West scheduled to be executed this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week, a Tennessee death row inmate convicted in Union County is scheduled to be executed.

Stephen Michael West was found guilty of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

West was 23 years old at the time of the crimes.

He is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

At this time, Gov. Bill Lee has not granted him clemency.

