Death row inmate Stephen Michael West executed via electrocution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Convicted murderer Stephen Michael West, 56, was executed via electrocution Thursday night at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

West died at 7:27 p.m. (CST).

His last words were, “In the beginning, God created man…and Jesus wept, that’s all.”

Media witnesses said he began to cry as he uttered his last words.

West was convicted by a Union County jury in 1987 for the 1986 kidnapping, rape and murders of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied West’s request for a stay of execution hours before he was scheduled to die in the electric chair Thursday.

He was served his last meal Thursday evening.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was a media witness in West’s execution. Reporter Madisen Keavy also brought updates from the prison Thursday evening: