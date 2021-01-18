‘Death’ spray painted on Knoxville mayor’s garage

Knoxville police released this image of the vandalism at Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are searching for a suspect who vandalized the home of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon late Sunday evening.

A KPD spokesperson said officers responded to a reported vandalism at the residence of Mayor Kincannon. Officers observed ‘death’ spray painted in black on the side of the home’s garage.

A witness told police he was walking his dog with his family when a male walked out from behind the garage. The witness and Kincannon confronted the suspect, who ran to his car and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male estimated to be 5’9″ dressed in black pants, a black and gray fleece jacket, black face mask with some orange University of Tennessee logos and a black cap.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with a Tennessee license plate numbered W31-70Z. A KPD release said investigators and patrol units are actively working to locate the suspect.

“Violence, vandalism and threats are never viable means to an end, under any circumstance. I hope KPD is able to apprehend the person responsible. Despite the fact that this was obviously quite personal and hurtful to my family, we will continue to urge unity in this divisive time.” Statement from the Office of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.