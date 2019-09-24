Debate over supportive housing near Caswell Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A debate over the possibility of supportive housing in the East Knoxville community of Parkridge was discussed at the Knoxville Area Urban League’s community room.

Different city and community leaders were on hand to listen to public input for building supportive housing on city-owned property along East Fifth Avenue.

Volunteer Ministry Center proposed the construction of 47 single-bedroom apartments, located next to Caswell Park.

It’s a proposal not everyone said they were happy with.

Some telling WATE 6 On Your Side that supportive housing like this is needed, but they also believe it should be put in a different location.

“We need this idea – we need housing like this,” says Greta Schmoyer, board member with the Parkridge Community Organization. “This isn’t a ‘not in my backyard’ issue, there are other sites within Parkridge that could be used as well as other sites throughout the city.”

CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center, Bruce Spangler, spoke of affordable costs for affordable living.

“What’s attractive about this property is, the city’s going to convey it to us. So, our development costs therefore are diminished,” Spangler said.

The next step – the proposal will go before the planning commission on Oct. 10 and to the city council after that.

We’ll update you on what happens.