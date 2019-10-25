Decatur, AL teen arrested in Knoxville on murder charges, victim identified as high school student

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT/WATE) – Police arrested a Decatur, Ala. man in Knoxville suspected of killing a student.

According to WHNT, police were called to the 200 block of Bluebird Lane SW in Decatur, Ala. on Thursday, Oct. 24th for a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived, they say one person was dead. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Bernandino Miguel Matias.

Police located and arrested Matias, 19, in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Decatur Police Department says they are in the process of extraditing Matias to Alabama for further criminal proceedings.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Tania Rico, a student at Austin High School in Decatur, Ala.

At this time, the Decatur Police Department can confirm that a firearm was not used in the commission of this crime.

The homicide is still believed to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this case and will update as additional details are made available.