Def Leppard, ZZ Top to perform in Knoxville this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Legendary rock band Def Leppard is bringing their 20/20 Vision Tour to Knoxville this fall along with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top.

British rock’ & roll icons and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard, announced select tour dates with 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, ZZ Top, on Thursday. The two groups will rock Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, September 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18th at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 20th at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment®.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Def Leppard front man Joe Elliott says of the tour, “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …”

“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”

Def Leppard has amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally only one year ago. The band’s 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts.

Fifteen studio albums, 30+ million record sales and five decades later, ZZ Top is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over. They were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame more than 15 years ago by Keith Richards who, at the time, saluted the band’s consistency and longevity, call them “the heart of rock ‘n’ roll and steeped in the blues.”