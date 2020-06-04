Delta Airlines to extend social distancing on flights through September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Delta Airlines is extending social distancing on flights.

On Wednesday, the company announced it will keep seating capacity in main cabins to 60-percent through September 30th.

The move is in response of course to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta said all middle seats will be shown as “unavailable” when booking. The company will also block some aisle seats.

Delta is also extending flight-change waivers through June 30th.