Delta asking passengers unable to wear masks to consider staying home

(CNN) – Delta says it will enforce its mask requirement more strictly starting Monday.
It says people who can’t cover their faces for medical reasons should consider staying home.
If they do want to fly, Delta will require those passengers to complete a phone health screening first. Delta will use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.
