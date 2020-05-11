Delta halts service to 10 airports

(CNN) — Delta is suspending flights to ten airports across the country until at least September. The airline made the announcement Friday that will affect cities with more than one airport already served by Delta.

For instance in Chicago, Delta will halt service to midway but will continue to fly into O’Hare.

Delta will continue to serve San Francisco, but will put a hold on its flights to Oakland.

The other airports include Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, Westchester County and Akron-Canton.

Delta plans to halt flights to the smaller, regional airports throughout the summer.

The airline said the move is out of consideration for its employees, trying to limit their exposure to COVID-19.

The airline said consolidating operations while customer traffic is low will also help them observe health guidelines.