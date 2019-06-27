Democrats protest to put Tubman on the $20

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Angry that it could take years to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill — if it happens at all — Democrats rallied Thursday outside the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“Secretary Mnuchin should be ashamed of himself,” Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said at the demonstration.

When the plan to put Tubman on the bill was announced, the Obama administration set a 2020 deadline for the design to be released. But last month, President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would take at least eight more years to implement anti-counterfeiting measures and cast doubt on whether it would happen at all.

House Democrats, led by Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, have accused Mnuchin of purposely delaying the release of the new bill.

“We do not accept his response,” she said. “We don’t accept that it’s not political. We know what it is.”

“This is about justice and this is about the fact that more than white men built this country,” Rep. Ayana Pressley, D-Mass., said.

Pressley pointed to previous comments by Trump in which he described the Tubman $20 initiative as “pure political correctness.”

“Secretary Mnuchin has allowed President Trump’s racism and misogyny to prevent him from carrying out the will of the people,” she said.

The inspector general of the Treasury Department has launched an internal investigation of the matter.

“It could take him eight months but we are pleased that they’re looking into it,” Beatty said.

In the meantime, Democrats say they will continue to demand answers and push a plan to force the Treasury Department to meet the 2020 deadline.