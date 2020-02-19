Demolition of Knoxville’s Fort Kid playground scheduled for April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The demolition of a longtime Knoxville landmark has been scheduled as supporters scramble to save the site.

The demolition of Knoxville’s Fort Kid playground is scheduled to begin on April 13.The Fort Kid committee received a 60-day notice from an attorney in the city of Knoxville Law Department.

The notice saying the playground and all related improvements will be 100 percent demolished.

The Fort Kid committee says they are working to schedule a meeting with Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon to discuss the possibility of saving the playground.