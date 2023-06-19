KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of advocates for child sex abuse victims held a demonstration in front of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Sunday morning.

The group demanded the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika following a 2022 lawsuit alleging he was involved in the cover-up of a rape. The first hearing for the case was earlier this month.

Susan Vance works with the group Survivor’s Network of Those Abused By Priests, or SNAP, and said abuse in churches is a common issue.

“We as representatives of survivors of clergy abuse want to know why he is not gone, and it is very important to survivors that their stories be understood and their stories be told,” Vance said.

The lawsuit, filed by a church musician, alleges defamation and negligence by Stika after the musician accused a seminarian at the church of rape. The musician is suing Stika and the Knoxville Diocese, not the seminarian.

“I have seen hundreds and hundreds of abuse victims and it kills their faith, it really does. When a child is abused, their childhood ends and there is an extra component that is hideous when it is a clergyman,” Vance said.

Mike Coode said he was abused by two priests when he was 12 years old; he’s now 83 and traveled from Nashville to be at the demonstration.

“I have totally lost faith in the Catholic Church, I consider myself somewhat spiritual, but the ritual and the roots have no use to me anymore and it’s sad. I have two sisters who are nuns and I was raised in a Catholic family,” Coode said.

He said the abuse has stuck with him his whole life, but he’s glad he can now be an advocate for others.

“It’s really helped me to come to the realization that somehow or another I survived and I’m able to help, so many people just can’t do it, can’t face it,” he said.

A trial date has not yet been set.