Dennis Quaid coming to Knoxville for movie premiere benefiting charity

Dennis Quaid arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Actor Dennis Quaid will be in town later this month for the Regal Variety Premiere of “Midway.”

Quaid, who is the star of the new movie “Midway,” will walk the red carpet on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Regal Pinnacle.

Tickets for the premiere go on sale Tuesday at all Regal locations for $50 to benefit Variety: The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

All event guests are invited to enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Quaid walks the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, attendees will have the honor of being some of the first moviegoers to view the new film.

Director Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Midway will open in theatres nationwide on November 8. The film also stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, and Woody Harrelson. Midway is written by Wes Tooke and produced by Roland Emmerich and Harald Kloser.

Quaid, who plays Vice Admiral William “Bull” Halsey in “Midway,” has a biography that boasts nearly 100 movie credits, including “The Right Stuff,” “Great Balls of Fire!,” “The Rookie” and “A Dog’s Purpose.”

This event will be his first appearance in Knoxville for the annual Variety charity premiere.