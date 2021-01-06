Dentists cleared to administer COVID-19 vaccine in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to speed up vaccinations across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that dentists are now cleared to administer COVID-19.
The emergency waiver approved Monday allows the state’s 36,000 dentists to help give the shots.
“I think this is something that should’ve been done a long time ago. We should’ve been considered a long time ago,” said Dr. Thomas Arnold, a dental surgeon.
Dentists Dr. Thomas Arnold and Dr. Daniel Chen say once they get trained, they’ll be ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines at clinics and vaccination sites.
“As dentists, I think we are fully qualified to administer these vaccination shots. We already give injections in hard to reach places in the mouth, so giving a shot in the arm shouldn’t be a big deal,” said Chen. “As medical professionals, we can recognize signs of allergic reaction, so us being able to recognize that and be able to know how to respond I think is crucial.”
This idea comes as the state continues to finalize its vaccination plan. The California Dental Association is applauding the idea, saying every available resource needs to be deployed to save lives and mitigate suffering during the pandemic.
“A lot of patients have confidence and faith in their dentist, and people who might be a little apprehensive might be more open to it if their dentist they’ve been seeing for years says it’s okay,” Arnold said.
Arnold and Chen have already received their first doses through the Berkeley Dental Society.
The state association is now urging all counties to consider vaccinating dentists as soon as possible.
“I just think the dentists deal with the community all the time, and we’re excited to help people out and keep people alive,” Arnold said. “I mean, whatever we can do. We’re ready to get going.”
Dentists will complete a four-hour online training course from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to administer the shot, and they could start being called upon to help out as soon as next week.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party