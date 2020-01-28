Live Now
Department of Health confirms 8 flu deaths in Tennessee

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health officials say there are now eight confirmed pediatric deaths from the current flu season.

Three of which are in the Middle Grand Division and five in the East Grand Division.

PREVIOUS: UT Medical Center sees fourth flu death this year; pediatric state total hits 6

Last flu season the highest incidences of the illness came in February and March.

Free flu vaccines are still available at many local health departments.

