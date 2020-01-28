NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health officials say there are now eight confirmed pediatric deaths from the current flu season.
Three of which are in the Middle Grand Division and five in the East Grand Division.
PREVIOUS: UT Medical Center sees fourth flu death this year; pediatric state total hits 6
Last flu season the highest incidences of the illness came in February and March.
Free flu vaccines are still available at many local health departments.
- Department of Health confirms 8 flu deaths in Tennessee
- Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
- Former UT coaches Sherrer, Dooley making move to New York Giants
- President Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Duo convicted of ‘egregious’ kidnappings, home invasions in 3 states sentenced in federal court