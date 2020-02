NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says nine children have died from the flu this season in the state.

According to statistics provided by TDH, nine pediatric deaths have been reported this season, with five deaths in East Tennessee, three in Middle Tennesse, and one in West Tennessee.

TDH says 45 of 95 counties have had at least one confirmed flu positive result in recent weeks.

The free flu vaccine is still being offered at local health departments.