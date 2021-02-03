Deputies arrest suspect in Vonore catalytic convertor theft

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is in custody in connection to several catalytic converter thefts in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said deputies were dispatched to the Rasar’s Landing boat dock in Vonore because a man was reportedly cutting off catalytic converters on two vehicles parked there.

The man ,who has since been identified as Matthew Messmer, was found a short time later in Madisonville.

Four catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw were discovered in his vehicle. Messmer is charged with theft of property over $1,000 and vandalism.

