Deputies arrest two in Caryville drug bust

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A narcotics search warrant was executed at a house in Caryville following a five-month long undercover investigation.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and more at Shaunna McKinney’s Hollow Lane Home.

John Cotterman was arrested on the scene on warrants for theft and driving with a revoked license.

McKinney’s case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office said she could face drug-related charges.