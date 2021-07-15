Deputies investigating damage to Halls Greenway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people or person responsible for damaging parts of the Halls Greenway.

The damage is going to cost the county a pretty penny to fix. Those who frequent the greenway were shocked to see this when they turned the corner near the Halls Branch Library.

Gwen Schultz lived just five miles away from the Halls Greenway and said taking a stroll is part of her daily routine.

“I’ve been here every single day for two months at least,” said Schultz.

She was at a loss for words when she stopped by on Thursday. The park that she loved to come to for some peace and quiet was destroyed.

“I got a call this morning that some vandalism had occurred here at the Greenway behind the library and unfortunately at first I didn’t think it was going to be that bad but then after a video was sent to me, it was really bad,” explained Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs who wanted to see the damage for himself.

He said it’s more than just messing up the grass,

“If it’s over $1000 worth of damage done it becomes a class E felony, so the consequences could be pretty severe.”

He’s not the only one who hopes the person responsible will be caught.

“When you disrupt somebody else’s property it needs to be fixed,” said Gwen Schultz. “They need to be held accountable. They need to come and correct, I don’t even call this a mistake, this is vandalism.”

Schultz said she wants to get back to enjoying her daily walks without having to see such an eyesore in the park and on the greenway she loves.

If anyone has any information about who did the damage, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.