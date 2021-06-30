Deputies investigating Sweetwater shooting that left one injured

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Deputies located a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Monday, June 28. The 100 block of Upton Road was shut down for a period as investigators worked the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said everyone involved in the incident have been located. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.