Deputies looking for missing Jacksboro 13-year-old

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing juvenile.

Officials say 13-year-old Johnny Napier Jr. was last seen Tuesday on Lakeview Lane in Jacksboro. He may be with his non-custodial father, Johnny Wayne Napier Sr. in Lenoir City or the surrounding area.

Napier Jr. was reported to be wearing orange shorts, a blue shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

