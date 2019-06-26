Breaking News
KCSO: Men allegedly shooting BB gun at vehicles, people in West Knox in custody after search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the two men they were searching for Wednesday afternoon are in custody.

For a little under an hour Wednesday, KCSO searched for two men they say were shooting a BB or AirSoft gun at random vehicles and people.

Deputies looking for an older model white Jeep Cherokee in the area of Bakertown Road and Joe Hinton Road in West Knox County.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.

