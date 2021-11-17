MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said the 11-year-old girl from Friendsville has been located.

Trinity Mae Bradley is safe according to the sheriff’s office. Previously she was last seen leaving her driveway at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

She’s 4’9″, 100 pounds and has light brown eyes, and may be wearing jeans or black soccer-style shorts, a blue and white t-shirt and a gray baseball cap and slippers or gray New Balance running shoes.