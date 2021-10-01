MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with a visual impairment

Officials say 59-year-old Billy Joe Gray was last seen Wednesday in the Friendsville area.

Gray is legally blind and suffers from several medical conditions. Sheriff deputies and K9 teams have been searching the wooded area around his home.

Police believe he could be in endangered because of his medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620.