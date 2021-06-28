Deputies seek person of interest in Crossville business theft

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they search for a person of interest in connection to a theft at a local business.

The public is asked to help identify a man seen on security footage and/or the owner of a light-colored Dodge crew cab pickup truck with two black stripes.







Authorities say he’s wanted in connection with the theft of a utility trailer and lawn mowers from a business in Crossville.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.



