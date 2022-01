CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a fake jury duty phone scam reported in the area.

Deputies report residents have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be someone working for sheriff’s office and trying to force people to report for jury duty.

The sheriff’s office said it will never call you in reference to jury duty and if you receive a call like this you are asked to report it to the sheriff’s office at 865-457-2414.