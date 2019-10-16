Deputies who responded to dog attack receive honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Back in August, 19 year old Adrieanna O’Shea was viciously mauled to death by a pack of dogs. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies Chad Coleman and William Hedrick came to her rescue that day. They were also attacked while trying to save the teen.

Tuesday night, they were honored for their bravery.

The men were given Officer of the Month awards for the month of August. They don’t consider themselves heroes. They say they were just doing their jobs.

“We’re out here doing more things than just writing tickets and putting people in jail. We’re out there to save people or at least attempt to save people and those gentlemen put themselves out there not knowing what could have happened to themselves and that says a lot about what law enforcement is about.” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

Although the outcome was not favorable, their bravery did not go unnoticed.