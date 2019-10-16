Deputy DA Hixson running for McGee’s 6th Judicial District judgeship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputy District Attorney General Kyle Hixson is seeking to replace Judge Bob R. McGee in Knox County Criminal Court.

The Sixth Judicial District seat has been held by McGee for the past 11 years. McGee is stepping down from the post at the end of the year.

“Judge McGee set a great example for how all of us should conduct ourselves in a courtroom,” Hixson said. “He has been immensely fair and at all times demonstrated the utmost level of respect and courtesy to those who appeared before him.

“This approach builds the community’s confidence in the justice system and it is one that I will embrace as judge.”

Hixson, a Republican, has served as deputy DA for Knox County since 2014. He also spent two years serving the state at the Office of the Attorney General in Nashville.

Hixson currently supervises prosecutions in Knox County.

“During my career as a prosecutor, I have seen firsthand the important role our criminal courts play in maintaining public safety through the fair administration of justice,” Hixon said. “I have led prosecutions from the earliest points of a criminal investigation through the last stages of appellate review. I am ready to take what I’ve learned and serve the people of Knox County from the criminal court bench.”

Hixson graduated from UT College of Law in 2008. Hixson is a member of the Tennessee Bar and is also licensed to practice in the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and all three federal districts in Tennessee.

Hixson and his wife Rachel have three children.

The primary election is March 3, 2020, and the general

election will occur in August 2020. Gov. Bill Lee will appoint an interim judge once McGee retires until the election is held.