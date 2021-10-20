KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County deputy used a garden hose to delay the spread of house fire in the Halls community before fire crews arrived Wednesday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire that was spreading at a home in the 6900 block of Holiday Park Lane around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. As they arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed and spreading to the house from the open garage it was parked.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it spreading to the inside of the house; thanks in part to a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who used a neighbor’s garden house to keep the fire somewhat in check prior to fire crews arrival.