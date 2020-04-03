Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Deroyal dealing with ‘bittersweet boom in business,’ making masks and face shields

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of the most important tools to fight coronavirus are right here in our own backyard, from producing thousands and thousands of face shields to cover N95 masks, to sterilizing those masks starting next week.

The global medical device manufacturer DeRoyal, based in Knoxville, is going through what its president and CEO calls a “bittersweet boom in business.”

We talked with Brian DeBusk about DeRoyal’s role in these extraordinarily tough times.

DeRoyal makes a wide range of products from wound care to surgical items.

Now, it’s changing to meet new demands.

It’s seeing a huge increase in requests for face shields due to the shortage of N95 masks.

“So what we’re seeing is they’re using the N95 disposable mask but they’re reusing it and to preserve it,” DeBusk says. “So that mask, for example, can last the entire shift.

“They’re now incorporating the complete face shield that goes from forehead to chin. So we’ve seen a dramatic increase in that as well.

“We’ve set up manufacturing cells in 2 different states to make these face shields. We need to be making 40,000 to 60,000 per week, but we also have an automation team with our engineers working on accelerating that process being able to make face shields in a more automated way as well. “

Face shields are made of a special form of plastic.

One obstacle to making fabric personal protection equipment is the fact that most of the material comes from China.

“The problem here is that the Chinese supply chain; not only is it disrupted, but they’re still keeping a lot of that personal protective gear for their own use so you’re seeing disruption not only in manufacturing but in the exporting and manufacturing of the raw materials themselves,” DeBusk says. “A lot of these raw materials like the SMS fabric used in lots of personal protection equipment –the vast majority is made in China. So even if we began sewing for example, the isolation gowns, we wouldn’t be able to get the materials for it because they also were sourced out of China. It’s very frustrating.

“There is a shortage right now of the N95 filter material that’s used in these masks. But even the simple surgical masks, the materials that are used there largely come out of China, and they have some filtration properties.

“I think it’s wonderful people are trying to sell masks, clearly a cloth mask is better than no mask, but I think we really need to exercise some caution here on how and when those products are used because a surgical or medical grade mask cannot easily be substituted for something made of traditional materials like cotton.”

DeRoyal doesn’t make the N95 masks because of that, but it is playing an important role in make sure reusing them is as safe as possible, sterilizing a big shipment soon at one of its units in Tazewell.

“Starting next week one of our distributors is gonna be sending us reprocessed N95 masks to be sterilized in those chambers. So we’re already looking at even how our sterilization process can be adapted to accommodate some of the personal protection equipment and the reuse of some of them,” DeBusk says.

DeRoyal has also just reprogrammed 1,200 surgical wound care devices to become portable suction devices for use in makeshift hospitals.

DeBusk says the medical supply industry needs to be prepared for a possible resurgence of Coronavirus in the fall when the weather cools down, but he says we will get through this.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories