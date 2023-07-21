CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Forest Service crews are completing improvements to a detour route for when the Cherokee National Forest closes in August a portion of Tellico River Road for the replacement of Bald River Falls Bridge.

“Constructed in 1933, Bald River Falls Bridge is deteriorating and doesn’t meet the demands of pedestrian safety and modern vehicular traffic,” a news release from Cherokee National Forest states.

The project is expected to be expansive, along with a detour route schedule; the closure will begin Monday, Aug. 21. Traffic will be rerouted around the closure until bridge work is completed.

According to the Cherokee National Forest, the detour route will direct traffic to Turkey Creek Shortcut (NFSR 35), Cherohala Skyway and North River Road (NRSR 217). Repair work on Turkey Creek Shortcut (NFSR 35) is still ongoing and is scheduled to reopen mid-August.

“When construction work begins on the bridge, Tellico River Road will only remain open to points below and above the bridge at Bald River Falls,” Cherokee National Forest news release states. “The closure will only proceed after the detour route improvements are complete. The bridge and the area adjacent to it will be closed to foot and vehicular traffic. Signs with project information and detour routes will be displayed around the project area.”

North River Road (NFSR 217) will remain accessible through the Cherohala Skyway. Turkey Creek Shortcut will be a detour route.

Detour routes will have size restrictions. Vehicles longer than 40 feet combined (vehicle or vehicle and trailer) are not allowed on the detour.

The Cherokee National Forest says the project on the bridge “will improve structural stability, and pedestrian safety, and create enhanced recreation experiences. In addition to two vehicle traffic lanes, the new bridge will offer separation of pedestrian traffic with an observation deck allowing pedestrians to safely use the bridge and view the falls.”

Replacement of the 90-year-old bridge is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.