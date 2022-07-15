KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is launching Saturday, July 16 to assist people in crisis to connect with mental health professionals.

In 2020, Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (S. 2661) requiring the Federal Communications Commission to designate 988 as the universal telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Former President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on Oct. 17, 2020.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn had been among the co-sponsors of the Senate bill back in 2019. Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann sent out a release Friday to remind his constituents of the hotline going live on Saturday.

“For too long, the stigma of mental illness has led to too many of our friends, family members, neighbors, and fellow Americans suffering alone, and in the worst cases, taking their own life,” Rep. Fleischmann stated. “The new, easy to remember three-digit number – 988 – will be available 24/7 for people to call or text to connect with mental health professionals trained to respond to a mental health crisis. If you are in the midst of a mental health emergency, you are not alone, and there are resources available to help you.”