Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering ending all gun sales

(CNN) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering an end to gun sales.
Earlier this year, the company pulled out of the hunting business at 125 stores – leaving sales in about 600 stores.
Dick’s said it would study the impact on overall sales and complete a review by August.
The company has moved on gun sales before.
Two weeks after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles that are frequently used in mass shootings, as well as high-capacity magazines.
An announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday, when the company is set to report quarterly results.