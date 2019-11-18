‘Did he die? I hope he did’ Anderson County woman says to deputies after alleged stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An Anderson County woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband while he was sleeping in their home.

Pecola Duncan was charged with attempted first-degree murder after Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home on Dutch Valley Road on Friday, Nov. 15.

Upon arriving on the scene, victim Harold Duncan was seen exiting the residence holding a bloody towel on his chest. He told deputies that his wife, Pecola Duncan, stabbed him in the chest while napping on a recliner in their home.

Mrs. Duncan told deputies that she stabbed her husband after he attacked her and dragged her down the hallway. An incident report stated deputies did not notice any signs of a fight in the home or injuries that would indicate a struggle.

Just prior to taking Mrs. Duncan to jail she asked if Harold had died. Before deputies could respond she said “I hope he did”.

Deputies described Mrs. Duncan’s mood as cheerful and unfazed in the incident report.

Harold Duncan was transported to UT Medical Center for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Pecola Duncan is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility without bond. The case is still under investigation.