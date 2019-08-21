Did Sevier County have a microburst Tuesday night?

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County experienced heavy rain last night and what looks like it could have been a microburst.

Looking at radar imagery and reports of tree damage in Sevier County in the Sevierville and Pigeon Forge areas, it’s possible there was a microburst.

Microbursts occur when storms grow vertically quickly, then no longer can support themselves and the energy from above crashes straight down. Microbursts can cause wind damage.

What appears as a possible microburst happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

