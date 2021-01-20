Did you catch it? Amanda Gorman says inaugural poem references ‘Hamilton’ musical

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — History may have its eyes on us, but Lin-Manuel Miranda had his eyes on Amanda Gorman, the national youth poet laureate, and the reference to his Broadway musical. “Hamilton.”

Gorman read her poem, “The Hill We Climb” during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Miranda tweeted about the poetry reading, telling Gorman “You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava!”

Gorman tweeted back, asking Miranda if he noticed the references to his Broadway musical, “Hamilton.”

A line in the poem says, “history has its eyes on us,” a play on the famous Hamilton song, “History Has It’s Eyes on You.”

“YES,” Miranda replied.

Gorman, at 22, is the youngest poet to perform at an inauguration.