KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky.

Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO.

(Photo via Nate Nelson)

(Photo via Nate Nelson)

Meteorologist Ken Weather said the object is most likely a balloon. According to Flight Aware, the only ballon above East Tennessee tonight is a ballon from Project Loon. Its altitude is 65,500 ft and it is traveling around 10 mph.

Project Loon was begun by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to provide high-speed internet in remote areas. However, the project was discontinued in 2021.