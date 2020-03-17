Closings
Dierks Bentley giving all employees at his Nashville bar $1,000 after closure

News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dierks Bentley announced he is giving each of his 90 hourly employees at Whiskey Row on Lower Broad $1,000 after bars across Middle Tennessee have been ordered by the Board of Health to close. 

Bentley said he hopes the money will help his employees in the short run while workers are unemployed, remembering when he was a struggling musician on Broadway.  

He encourages all the bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their employees, too.  

“Just gave last call at Whiskey Row Nashville as we close the doors for awhile. My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips. I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation. Riot Hospitality Group and I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc. the best they can. Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville. Let’s make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen.”

