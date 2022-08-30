KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday is the 19th annual “Dine Out For Education” fundraiser benefiting Knox County Schools, which means the community can enjoy meals at participating restaurants to contribute toward the cause.

The Knox County community can dine at one of the participating restaurants that are donating 10% of their profits from Tuesday’s sales. The fundraiser runs all day Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Dine Out For Education is a joint effort of KCS and the Partners in Education Foundation and is presented by Graphic Creations. Proceeds help to fund various projects of both KCS and PIE – allowing for teachers and principals to request funding for needs that their budget does not often cover; including technology, professional development, and playground equipment. The list of needs at various schools in Knox County goes on – and can be viewed here.

On Tuesday, the following restaurants are participating in the Dine Out For Education fundraiser:

Aubrey’s

Austin’s Steak and Homestyle Buffet

Babalu

Big Kahuna Wings

Brown Bag

Central Flats & Taps

Cinnaholic

CJ’s Tacos

Culver’s

The Drawing Room

El Chico Cafe

Fieldhouse Social

The Garden Grille & Bar

Gondolier Italian Restaurant & Pizza

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Ham’N Goodys

Hard Knox Hand Crafted Wood-Fired Pizza

Jig & Reel

K-Brew

Knox Dough

Kona Ice

Mahogany’s at Summit Hill

Marble City Kitchen

Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company

Nama

Penne For Your Thoughts

Pizza Inn (Clinton Highway)

The Pizza Kitchen

Ruby Sunshine: That Brunch LIfe

Salsaritas’s

Sam & Andy’s Fountain City

Southern Kitchen Sandwich Co.

Stefano’s Pizza (Hardin Valley)

Sunspot

The Tomato Head (Market Square & Kingston Pike)