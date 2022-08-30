KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday is the 19th annual “Dine Out For Education” fundraiser benefiting Knox County Schools, which means the community can enjoy meals at participating restaurants to contribute toward the cause.
The Knox County community can dine at one of the participating restaurants that are donating 10% of their profits from Tuesday’s sales. The fundraiser runs all day Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Dine Out For Education is a joint effort of KCS and the Partners in Education Foundation and is presented by Graphic Creations. Proceeds help to fund various projects of both KCS and PIE – allowing for teachers and principals to request funding for needs that their budget does not often cover; including technology, professional development, and playground equipment. The list of needs at various schools in Knox County goes on – and can be viewed here.
On Tuesday, the following restaurants are participating in the Dine Out For Education fundraiser:
- Aubrey’s
- Austin’s Steak and Homestyle Buffet
- Babalu
- Big Kahuna Wings
- Brown Bag
- Central Flats & Taps
- Cinnaholic
- CJ’s Tacos
- Culver’s
- The Drawing Room
- El Chico Cafe
- Fieldhouse Social
- The Garden Grille & Bar
- Gondolier Italian Restaurant & Pizza
- Gus’s Fried Chicken
- Ham’N Goodys
- Hard Knox Hand Crafted Wood-Fired Pizza
- Jig & Reel
- K-Brew
- Knox Dough
- Kona Ice
- Mahogany’s at Summit Hill
- Marble City Kitchen
- Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company
- Nama
- Penne For Your Thoughts
- Pizza Inn (Clinton Highway)
- The Pizza Kitchen
- Ruby Sunshine: That Brunch LIfe
- Salsaritas’s
- Sam & Andy’s Fountain City
- Southern Kitchen Sandwich Co.
- Stefano’s Pizza (Hardin Valley)
- Sunspot
- The Tomato Head (Market Square & Kingston Pike)