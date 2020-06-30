Director of Tennessee’s new sports betting program leaves

In this Sept. 5, 2019 photo, a gambler places sports bets at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators have approved wagering on the XFL, becoming the sixth state to approve bets on the revived football league that last operated in 2001. Its season begins Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The director of Tennessee’s new online-only sports betting program has left the post before Tennessee’s first bets were placed.

Tennessee Lottery spokesman Dave Smith says Jennifer Roberts’ last day was Friday. She began last December.

Roberts tweeted last week she is joining video game gambling company GameCo.

Smith noted the lottery has hired Danielle Boyd as sports gaming operations vice president and Danny DiRienzo as sports gaming investigator.

Boyd headed government relations for William Hill U.S.

DiRienzo served as a Secret Service special agent for 22 years, where he investigated complex financial crimes.

Tennessee’s sports betting law passed narrowly in spring 2019. Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature, citing concerns over an expansion of gambling in Tennessee, a state without casinos.

Lottery officials approved sports betting rules in April, then began accepting applications for sportsbook operators and related vendors.

No operators have been approved yet. Four marketing affiliates have been approved.