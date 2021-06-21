Dirty Guv’nahs playing at Summer on Broadway festival in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual summer festival that brings in people from all-across the Southeast returns to Maryville this weekend.

Summer on Broadway will be held Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, on Broadway Avenue. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This year the event will include live music, local crafters, food trucks, a kids play area, car shows, a beer festival and more. Admission is free.

The festival kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. Knoxville rock band Dirty Guv’nahs will close out the first night beginning at 9 p.m. The festival continues at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for a full schedule of events. Here are a list of free parking locations available for the festival.