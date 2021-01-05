Disaster declaration approved for Nashville Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An emergency disaster declaration for Nashville has been approved following the downtown bombing on Christmas Day.

President @realDonaldTrump and @fema have approved an emergency disaster declaration for the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 5, 2021

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA, under the Robert T. Stafford Act, will provide Metro Nashville-Davidson County government with direct assistance for emergency protective measures “to lessen the impact to lives and property.”

“We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation,” Lee said. “These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event.”

A disaster declaration will allow Nashville to receive federal assistance to help supplement local and state disaster relief efforts. This includes firefighting, search and rescue operations, emergency operations center activation, medical care and transport, evacuation and sheltering, safety inspections, and area security. The emergency declaration can also be used to provide insurance compensation for disaster-related losses.

This comes after Governor Bill Lee requested an emergency disaster declaration from the president. In a letter sent to President Trump, Gov. Lee wrote that the state “continues to support Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County with any needs required” and that the “severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments.”

A Major Disaster Declaration for Nashville has been approved following the bombing on Christmas Day. This will help local residents and businesses start to rebuild. #nashvillestrong — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 5, 2021

Tennessee Representative Jim Cooper and U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn also sent the letter to the White House requesting the president approve the disaster declaration request.

Receiving a major disaster declaration is an important step in getting federal resources to Tennessee families and businesses adversely impacted by the bombing. We appreciate @realdonaldtrump for his attention to this matter. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 5, 2021

According to a statement from the governor’s office, The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will continue to work with FEMA on recovery assistance and with the U.S. Small Business Administration on assistance that may be available through the the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The White House sent News 2 a statement late Tuesday afternoon: