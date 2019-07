Discovery Channel is hosting a special screening in Knoxville’s Market Square ahead of the beginning of another Shark Week.

The Shark Week Family Fun Fest will be on Wednesday, July 24 from 7 to 10 p.m.

There will be games, water toys, face painting, and shark-themed trivia with prizes.

An advanced screening of the Shark Week special, “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark” starts at 9 p.m.

Admission is free, just bring a lawn chair.

Shark Week officially starts July 28 on Discovery Channel.