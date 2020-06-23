Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you ready for some Disney magic to come back into your life? If so, Disney is moving one step close to reopening its properties back up to guests.
The Walt Disney World company posted to its website when select resorts and hotels will be reopening ahead its parks.
On June 22, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will reopen, according to WDW. The select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts will include the following:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
WDW said its employees are taking numerous “health and safety measures based on guidance from various governmental authorities and health agencies.”
Additionally, the following Disney resort hotels will reopen to booked guests on the following dates:
- July 10: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- July 29: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- August 12: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- August 24: Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
- September 21: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- October 1: Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
- October 14: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are expected to reopen on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.
Hotel and resort guests age 2 and up are asked to wear a mask at all times except while swimming or seated for dinner.
The NBA is expected to restart the league’s season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in late July.
According to Shams Charania, a write for The Athletic, the following NBA teams will stay at the following Disney hotels and resorts:
- Grand Destino: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat
- Grand Floridian: Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic
- Yacht Club: Portland Trial Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards
For more information, click here.
