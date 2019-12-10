Disney: New “Star Wars” film could trigger seizures

(CNN) – There’s a new warning for people planning on seeing the new upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film.
Walt Disney Studios says ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ could trigger seizures in people with Photosensitivity.
Disney issued a statement with the Epilepsy Foundation, warning viewers that several scenes include imagery and sustained flashing lights.
The foundation says certain flashing lights can trigger seizures in about three percent of people with epilepsy.
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ hits theaters December 20.
