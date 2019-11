KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party.

‘Disney on Ice presents: Celebrate Memories’ is skating into the Knoxville Civic Coliseum this week.

Wednesday marks opening night of six straight days of performances.

Tickets for that show are $15, all other performances start at $22.

There will be several opportunities to catch the magic. The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 17.